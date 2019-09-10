Former UCL star predicts Romelu Lukaku will score more goals than Cristiano Ronaldo this season

Former Inter Milan star Andy Van der Meyde has claimed that Romelu Lukaku, who just arrived at the club for a record transfer fee, will outscore Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo this season in Serie A.

“We have met one another and talk very often. [Romelu] Lukaku is a big fan of Italian football and I think he is made for this league,” Van der Meyde said in a recent interview with Juvenews.eu.

He further added: “He is strong and can score many goals. His strength will put every Italian defence in trouble. He has always shown that he can score goals wherever he has played. In my opinion, he will score more goals than Cristiano Ronaldo will this year.”

The Dutchman further proceeded to share his opinion on Inter Milan’s new manager Antonio Conte.

“I think he is a good coach for Inter Milan. He is someone who will bring stability and this is what Inter needs right now. They chose the ideal coach to start over with and get back to the top,” he concluded.

Lukaku arrived at the Nerazzurri for a club-record transfer fee of €65million.

So far, he has made two appearances in the Serie A, and has also scored two goals.

Ronaldo is hot on his heels – with one goal in two Serie A appearances for far.

Both Lukaku and Ronaldo are currently with their national teams Belgium and Portugal respectively and are participating in the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualification tournament.