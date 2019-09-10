Icardi exit nothing to do with Inter squad – Ranocchia

The drama surrounding Mauro Icardi’s final months at Inter did not affect the squad, according to the experienced Andrea Ranocchia.

Andrea Ranocchia insists Inter’s playing squad had nothing to do with Mauro Icardi’s departure from the club.

Former captain Icardi left for Paris Saint-Germain last week, agreeing a season-long loan deal with an option to buy.

The striker inked a one-year contract extension at San Siro before moving on deadline day but appears unlikely to revive his Inter career after months of tension.

Luciano Spalletti stripped him of the armband last term and new boss Antonio Conte signed another striker in Romelu Lukaku during the close season.

Centre-back Ranocchia claims the issues, which are said to have stemmed from stalled contract talks, never affected Icardi’s relationship with his team-mates, despite reports they grew unhappy with public criticism from his wife and agent Wanda Nara.

“As I’ve always said, it was a problem between the club and the player,” Ranocchia told Sky Sport Italia.

“They found a suitable solution for both sides and now we must continue what we started.

“During pre-season and in these first weeks of the league, the Icardi issue did not take any energy away from us.”

Conte guided Inter to two Serie A wins from two before the international break to stir hopes of an improvement on last season’s fourth-placed finish.

Ranocchia started both games and believes the Nerazzurri can achieve great things under the former Juventus and Chelsea boss.

“It’s a very long season, there are many things that can happen and now the games will start every three days,” the 31-year-old said.

“But the work we are doing is aimed at creating something extraordinary.

“All the players who have arrived are very good, some young and some a little older. They all bring great experience and seriousness.”