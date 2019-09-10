FIFA World Cup winner reveals Cristiano Ronaldo paid money to shush rape charges

Cristiano Ronaldo found himself embroiled in charges of rape from as long as ten years ago, but the charges have since been dropped, and the Juventus star is playing his best football.

However, FIFA World Cup winner Alex Morgan is far from believing that Ronaldo is innocent, and after earlier speaking out against the Portuguese superstar, is back at it again.

Morgan had previously tweeted an article with the headline Ronaldo Is an Icon of Corruption in Sports’ and used the caption – “Now this is great journalism.”

“I don’t anticipate approaching him any differently than I would approach anyone else who I meet,” Morgan revealed to Sports Illustrated.

“I do think that a lot of times in today’s climate women have spoken up, and it’s important to support those women. And I think a lot of people right now are questioning who is right and who is wrong.

“When you look at [Ronaldo’s] story in particular, I think there’s too much evidence to cover up, and I think at the end of the day money helps put stories down.

“The [criminal] charges were dropped, so he can and does continue playing. And he’s not the only person that this is happening to, but he is one of if not the most famous footballer in the world right now, so obviously he’s garnering attention on this.

“So I feel like this was one thing that I did speak out about— very minimally, to say the least —but I think it’s important to continue to support women who are in vulnerable and scary situations where they don’t have a lot of support.

“For me, I was surprised reading many, many articles and following along, and I decided in that moment to speak out via tweet. I definitely got a lot of hate for it, and I think that is from his fans.

“That’s not to say that I don’t think he’s one of the best footballers in the world, but that has nothing to do with it.

“What he does as a job and him entertaining people on the football field has nothing to do with who he might be as a person or the actions that he may have taken.”