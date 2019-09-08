Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo has secret clause in Juventus contract that takes him above Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo may be in the reckoning to be the best player in the world, but on current salary alone, Lionel Messi is ahead of the Portuguese superstar.

That could all change soon however, as Don Balon are reporting that a secret clause in the forward’s contract at Juventus could make him the highest earner in football today.

The Italian giants did everything they possibly could to sign Ronaldo last summer from Real Madrid, and managed to do so as well, in the biggest transfer of the year.

To ensure that CR7 is comfortable in his new surroundings, it appears that the Bianconeri included a bumper clause in his contract, that could spur him on to achieve even more success.

The report states that Ronaldo earns 31 million euros per season currently, but if he wins the UEFA Champions League (UCL) or the Ballon d’Or , he will earn as much as 45 million euros, taking him ahead of Messi in that regard.

But that’s not all, as the report says that if the former Real Madrid and Manchester United man is able to accomplish both the aforementioned feats, he would earn a whopping 60 million euros, an amount that is pure insanity for a player who is 34 years old.

Incentive to perform much? You bet.