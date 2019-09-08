Cuadrado set for Juventus future talks

Juventus are reportedly keen to use Juan Cuadrado as a right-back this term, with the Colombia star set for talks with the club.

Juan Cuadrado says he is set to hold talks with Juventus over his future at the club.

The winger has only played 19 minutes of the 2019-20 Serie A season under new coach Maurizio Sarri.

Cuadrado is reportedly set to be used as a right-back following the sale of Joao Cancelo to Manchester City.

But Danilo moved in the opposite direction and Juve also have Mattia De Sciglio as an option in that position.

Cuadrado’s opportunities to play as a wide attacker could also be limited with Juve boasting Douglas Costa and Federico Bernardeschi in their squad.

The 31-year-old’s contract is expiring and Cuadrado confirmed he will sit down with the club after the international break.

“I’m very happy and grateful, I have one year left with Juventus,” he told reporters.

“As soon as I return we have a meeting to see what happens. I’m in the hands of God to make the best decision.”

Cuadrado started for Colombia as they earned a 2-2 draw with Brazil in Miami on Friday.