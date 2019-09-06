Cristiano Ronaldo breaks record after FIFPro 2019 World XI nomination

Breaking records is definitely not something new for Portuguese legend and Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who broke another record on Thursday following his nomination into the FIFPro 2019 World XI.

News 18 reports that Ronaldo’s FIFPro 2019 World XI nomination is his 15th straight nod for the World XI, having made the cut previously in every year since 2004.

The World XI is decided by the players, for the players and involves votes from thousands of professional footballers from across the globe.

Out of his 14 World XI nominations until 2018, Ronaldo has made it into the final eleven on twelve of those occasions – and the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is keen to increase his tally by one this year.

He has already won the 2018-19 Serie A title with Juventus, and was also elected the best player of the Italian league in the 2018-19 season. All of this was before he won the UEFA Nations League with Portugal.

In the 2019-20 season, the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star has already begun to create a big impact, as he sprinted an incredible 92 metres in ten seconds in Juventus’ recent fixture versus Napoli.

The Bianconeri‘s next match is against arch-rivals Fiorentina at the Stadia Artemio Franchi in Florence, on 14th September.

