Sir Alex Ferguson sent incredible message to Cristiano Ronaldo following Player of the Year win

Sir Alex Ferguson delivered a special video message to Cristiano Ronaldo, following the latter’s latest achievement. Ronaldo was named the Portuguese Player of the Year for the tenth time and Ferguson had this to say:

“Congratulations on a great achievement,” Ferguson said via a video message.

“I am really sorry I can’t be with you.

“I look back, I see as a young lad at 17 years of age when you came to Manchester United, how you’ve progressed as a human being and a fantastic sportsman.

“I want to say to you, your mother, all your family and your kids; well done.

“You have been a pleasure for me to have known, to have worked with and to have seen you progress into the footballer you are.

“Good luck, have a great night and well done.”

Cristiano Ronaldo takes home his tenth Portuguese Player of the Year crown, becoming the first person from his country ever to do so. Meanwhile, the Juventus man is nominated for several other top prizes during the award season, including The Best FIFA Men’s Player Award, which he will contend with Lionel Messi and Virgil van Dijk.