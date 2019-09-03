Cristiano Ronaldo sets national record as he swoops another award

On Tuesday, Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was crowned the Portuguese footballer of the year for the tenth time in a row – thereby extending his own record from last year.

The ex-Manchester United, Real Madrid star’s dominance of Portuguese football has continued, with only two other players receiving the award in the past twelve years.

In 2019, Ronaldo pipped Manchester City playmaker Bernardo Silva, Atletico Madrid youngster Joao Felix, Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Ruben Neves and Sporting CP’s Bruno Fernandes to receive the award.

Upon accepting his award, the 34-year-old said: “This world is so fast, with the social media, the press, it’s been wild. It’s been an extremely complicated year on a personal level. Don’t let anyone pull you down.”

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner finished his 2018-19 campaign with 28 goals and 10 assists as Juventus won yet another Serie A title.

He was also crowned the Best player of the 2018-19 Serie A competition.

Ronaldo, however, failed to make a mark in the Champions League last season, as Juventus got eliminated in the quarter-finals by a very strong AFC Ajax.

Nevertheless, the five-time Champions League winner is ready to brush aside all his disappointments from the past season and begin his 2019-20 campaign on a good note, as proven by his stunning goal against Napoli last weekend.

Quotes via Goal.