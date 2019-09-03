Clash with ultras, stripped of captaincy & frozen out – a timeline of Icardi’s Inter saga after PSG move

After Mauro Icardi was loaned to Paris Saint-Germain, Omnisport looks at the timeline of events that transpired at Inter.

After months of speculation and reports of legal action, Mauro Icardi’s time at Inter is over… for the foreseeable future anyway.

Frozen out of the first team by head coach Antonio Conte, Icardi completed an initial loan move to Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain on deadline day.

PSG have the option to buy former Inter captain Icardi for a reported €70million at the end of 2019-20.

Paris Saint-Germain is pleased to announce the signing of @MauroIcardi. The 26-year-old Argentine striker joins the club on a one-season loan until 30 June 2020 with a purchase option. He is the 16th player from Argentina in the history of the club. #ICICESTPARIS pic.twitter.com/FCnHPSBMOr — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) September 2, 2019

October 7, 2016 – Icardi signs a new deal following interest from rivals Napoli.

October 16, 2016 – Curva Nord want Icardi stripped of the captaincy following comments made in his autobiography ‘Sempre Avanti’. Icardi claimed that he became “a hero” to his team-mates after confronting an ultra leader following a 3-1 defeat to Sassuolo the season prior. Inter’s most prominent ultras faction insist Icardi is “finished” at the club.

October 17, 2016 – Inter sanction Icardi but he retains the armband, much to the frustration of the Curva Nord – who denounce the Argentinian as their skipper.

October 21, 2016 – Paolo Fontanesi, author of the book, says the biography “will be reprinted” following the controversy.

January 16, 2017 – Wanda Nara claims Icardi has offers from China.

March 30, 2017 – Icardi says he “loves” playing for Inter and wants to “stay here forever”.

December 16, 2017 – Nara refuses to dismiss the possibility of a move to LaLiga giants Real Madrid. “I do not know anything, I do not say yes or no. Mauro would stay at Inter all his life, but it depends on other things.”

April 4, 2018 – Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio says there is no rush on Icardi’s contract renewal.

May 13, 2018 – Icardi admits he could leave Inter but only if it is in the best interests of the club.

September 3, 2018 – Nara claims Juventus and Napoli were both interested in signing Icardi during the transfer window, revealing she met with the latter’s president Aurelio De Laurentiis.

October 18, 2018 – Icardi says he is happy to stay at Inter. “We will try to find a renewal, but I don’t know if it will arrive before Christmas.”

December 18, 2018 – Nara says Inter and Icardi are still “very far” apart in contract negotiations amid links with Madrid.

January 9, 2019 – Nara reiterates that a renewal is a “long way off” after Ausilio suggests a new offer is on the table for Icardi, adding a number of European clubs are monitoring the forward.

January 21, 2019 – After Inter chief Giuseppe Marotta says Icardi will re-sign, Nara reveals a new contract is virtually a “100 per cent” certainty.

February 13, 2019 – Icardi is stripped of the captaincy and replaced by goalkeeper Samir Handanovic, before being left out of the Europa League squad to face Rapid Vienna.

February 17, 2019 – Icardi watches from the stands as Inter beat former club Sampdoria 2-1 in Serie A.

February 17, 2019 – Nara later claims Icardi has no intention to leave Inter after losing the armband.

April 3, 2019 – Icardi ends exile with a goalscoring performance in the 4-0 rout of Genoa. Inter’s Curva Nord, though, are in no mood to forgive Icardi following his return, insisting he is not part of the club’s future.

July 5, 2019 – Inter tell Icardi he is free to leave following Conte’s arrival. The player and his agent notify the club of their plans to stay. However, CEO Giuseppe Marotta said Icardi is not part of their project for 2019-20.

July 15, 2019 – Icardi moves a step closer to leaving Inter after mutually agreeing to withdraw from the team’s pre-season tour of Asia.

August 9, 2019 – Inter’s club-record signing Romelu Lukaku is handed the number nine shirt, previously worn by Icardi, following his arrival from Manchester United.

August 19, 2019 – Nara rules out a move to Ligue 1 side Monaco as links to Napoli, Juventus and PSG persist.

August 26, 2019 – Marotta and Inter express their frustration after comments made by Nara, who claims Icardi has been invited to stay after missing the Serie A opener against Lecce.

September 1, 2019 – Marotta says Icardi is “not a problem” despite reports the striker’s lawyer is threatening to sue the club over his exclusion from the first team.

September 2, 2019 – Icardi seals a deadline-day move to PSG on loan, not before signing a one-year contract extension with Inter.