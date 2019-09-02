Romelu Lukaku reveals he was subjected to racial abuse in Serie A

On Monday, Inter Milan star Romelu Lukaku posted a powerful message against racism on Twitter, supporting the various players who were subjected to abuse over the course of the past month. He also revealed that he himself was abused by fans during a game on Sunday.

Check out the former Manchester United star’s tweet right below:

“Many players in the last month have suffered from racial abuse… I did yesterday [too]. Football is a game to be enjoyed by everyone and we shouldn’t accept any form of discrimination that will put our game in shame,” Lukaku said.

He further proceeded to urge the various football organizations existing around the world, to pay close attention to the situation and take any suitable action at the earliest.

“I hope the football federations all over the world [will] react strongly on all cases of discrimination! Social media platforms (Instagram, Twitter, Facebook…) need to work better as well with football clubs because [every day] you see at least a racist comment under a post of a person of colour,” he added.

The ex-Manchester United attacker signed off by reminding everyone that it is 2019 right now and that it is no longer cool to have a narrow-minded approach on humanity, especially when the game of football itself is a global phenomenon.

Lukaku’s former teammate Paul Pogba and Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham were two of the stars who were subjected to racial abuse in August alone.

The Italian Serie A is notorious for fans who engage in racist chants, with Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly and former Juventus attacker Moise Kean having previously spoken at length against the grave issue.