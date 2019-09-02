Antonio Conte reveals whether Inter Milan will make more signings in transfer window

Inter Milan look like a formidable unit following the first transfer window under new manager Antonio Conte, and he has now lifted the lid on whether there are more names coming to the club.

Inter have specifically raided the Manchester United dressing room, bringing in both Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to the Nerazzurri.

In addition, other stars have also been brought in, with Mauro Icardi the superstar name expected to head out before the end of the transfer window.

Conte on Lukaku being racially abused

“The market comes to a peaceful close,” Conte said, “as we all know that we’re sorted in terms of arrivals and departures this window.

“I’m happy with the squad, but we obviously know it can be improved. Through hard work they can all be improved.”

“[Stefano] Sensi is a player who simply sees and understands football, he gets it right away. He was a little quiet in the first half but then in the second he really took a hold of the game, it was extraordinary.

“We have a whole host of great attackers, we need to bring everyone to their best possible form. I expect a lot from everyone.

“From [Matias] Vecino, from [Roberto] Gagliardini, they all have great potential, [Nicolo] Barella too is a complete player. Where can he play? On the inside, on the left, or on the right.”