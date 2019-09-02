Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo snubs Serie A MVP badge out of respect for Juventus teammates

If you noticed some Serie A players wearing quirky looking badges while others haven’t, we have the reason in front of you. And Cristiano Ronaldo is a rare breed that was offered the badge but chose not to wear it.

The Serie A have introduced a badge of honour system to award the players for their good work on the pitch, and have thus created a badge for the winning players to don on their kits while playing.

The awards include best goalkeeper, best defender, best midfielder, best forward, best young player and MVP of the season, and each gets their own individual badge on their shirts.

‘All the players are the same except Ronaldo’ – Juve’s assistant manager

Samir Handanovic won the best goalkeeper award, Kalidou Koulibaly was best defender, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic best midfielder, Fabio Quagliarella best attacking player, and Nicolo Zaniolo best young player.

The MVP of the season went to none other than Cristiano Ronaldo, after a stellar showing in his very first Serie A season while playing for Juventus.

Fans may have expected CR7 to don the badge proudly as he came out to play, but it was conspicuous by its absence, and reports now say that is because Ronaldo chose not to wear it.

The badge isn’t a compulsory addition, and the superstar forward has decided not to wear it as a mark of respect to his teammates whom he believes are in no way inferior to him.