Reports: Former Manchester United star racially abused in Serie A with monkey chants

In yet another case of racist abuse, former Manchester United star Romelu Lukaku was reportedly peppered with monkey chants by Cagilari fans in a game against Inter Milan.

Lukaku stepped up to take a penalty late on in the game, and Cagilari fans reportedly began racially abusing him, throwing monkey chants at the striker as he scored for Inter Milan.

Sky Sports are reporting that the chants could be heard both before and after the penalty, and clearly came from the end where the Cagilari fans were seated.

Conte praises Lukaku as the Belgian striker scores on his Inter Milan debut

Inter won the game 2-1, and the Nerazzurri boss Antonio Conte later commented on the racist chants directed towards his player.

“I really didn’t hear anything from the bench. However, it is true that in general in Italy more education is needed,” Conte said.

“I have also heard [Carlo] Ancelotti complain about the constant insults received on certain pitches. When you are abroad there is more respect, the fans think only of supporting their team.”

This comes after Cagilari fans reportedly racially abused both Blaise Matuidi and Moise Kean of Juventus last season when the Bianconeri played there.

However, the Serie A’s disciplinary panel believed that no action was necessary and hence none was taken following that incident.