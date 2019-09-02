‘I’m very happy to be here’ – Rebic confirms Milan move

Ante Rebic is poised to swap Eintracht Frankfurt for AC Milan on an initial loan, with Andre Silva due to move in the opposite direction.

Ante Rebic said he is “very happy to be here” as the Eintracht Frankfurt star confirmed his protracted move to AC Milan.

Rebic is poised to swap Eintracht for Milan on an initial loan deal prior to Monday’s transfer deadline, with Andre Silva due to move in the opposite direction.

The Croatia international, who was absent for Eintracht’s 2-1 Bundesliga win over Fortuna Dusseldorf, landed in Milan on Sunday.

“I’m very happy to be here. Forza Milan,” Rebic told reporters as he walked to his hotel.

Confirmation from @eintracht_eng head coach Adi Hütter that Ante Rebić is set to join AC Milan, with Andre Silva coming the other way. Both deals are subject to a medical. pic.twitter.com/YotI8ROXSQ — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) September 1, 2019

Rebic had been linked to Serie A rivals Inter throughout the transfer window but the former Fiorentina forward – who arrived at Eintracht from La Viola on an initial loan deal in 2016 – is set to return to Italy via Milan.

The 25-year-old, who was part of the Croatia team that reached the 2018 World Cup final, scored 10 goals across all competitions last season.

Rebic scored nine Bundesliga goals and supplied four assists alongside former star team-mates Luka Jovic and Sebastien Haller, who joined Real Madrid and West Ham respectively in the off-season.

“It looks as though we will probably have a swap-deal. Ante Rebic will leave to join AC Milan, and all going well, Andre Silva will come to us,” Eintracht head coach Adi Hutter told the Bundesliga website following Sunday’s victory.

“It was Ante’s wish to join a big club, and all involved are happy about the situation.”