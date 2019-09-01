WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo mocks VAR after scoring his first goal of the season

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo opened his account for the season in his side’s 4-3 win over Napoli and then went on to mock Video Assistan Referee.

Ronaldo had scored in Juventus’s first Serie A match of the season, against Parma, but his goal was ruled out by the VAR as he was marginally offside. Upon scoring his team’s third of the match against rivals Napoli, the Portuguese celebrated by making the VAR signal.

Here’s Ronaldo’s goal and the celebration.

Cristiano Ronaldo goal and VAR celebration pic.twitter.com/V02qBA6sqW — 爪丨尺卂丨 匚卂尺卂卩乇ㄒㄖ⚡ (@OCarapetooo) August 31, 2019

Juventus had raced to a 3-0 lead by the 61st minute with goals from Danilo, Gonzalo Higuain and Ronaldo but Napoli hit back in fine fashion, scoring three goals in a space of 15 minutes to equalise. Kostas Manolas scored in the 66th minute followed by Hirving Lozano’s strike two minutes later and Giovanni Di Lorenzo’s goal in the 81st minute.

However, their star defender Kalidou Koulibaly unfortunately scored an own goal in the injury time to hand Juventus their second win in as many league matches. The Serie A champions face Fiorentina next on Sunday, 15th September after the international break.

Ronaldo would want to continue his goal-scoring form and finish the Serie A’s top scorer this season.