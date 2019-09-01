Juventus director confirms Cristiano Ronaldo’s teammate will stay at the club after weeks of speculation

Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici has confirmed that club’s star forward Paulo Dybala will stay at the club after weeks of speculation that he will be on his way out of Turin before the transfer window slams shut.

The Argentine forward was initially linked with a move to the English Premier League with both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur interested in his signature but both those moves fell through. Subsequently, he was rumoured to be on his way to Paris Saint-Germain.

There were reports that he might be included in a deal which could see Neymar move to Juventus. However, those were just rumours and nothing concrete came out. Ultimately, as the Juve director revealed, Dybala stays put.

“We can absolutely rule out Dybala leaving this summer. We can exclude that as a possibility. This is a club that leaves a good impression, as often players want to come back when they have left, most recently Gigi Buffon and Leonardo Bonucci.

“There are people who brought a great deal to the club, not just to the team or what happened on the field. Let’s not forget, Juventus have been top of the Serie A table for 3,000 days and these players are always the first to arrive for training and the last to leave,” he told Sky Sports Italia.