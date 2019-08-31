AC Milan’s Diego Laxalt joins Torino on loan with option to buy

Diego Laxalt might have played his final match for AC Milan after heading for Torino on an initial season-long loan.

AC Milan have loaned Diego Laxalt to fellow Serie A side Torino, who have an option to make the deal permanent.

The left-sided Uruguay international moves to Turin after being deemed surplus to requirements under new Rossoneri boss Marco Giampaolo.

Milan signed 26-year-old Laxalt from Genoa following his impressive performances at the World Cup in Russia but he made only six league starts last term.

The move reunites him with Walter Mazzarri, his former boss at Inter.

“I come to Toro with great enthusiasm, ready to put myself immediately at the disposal of the coach and my team-mates,” Laxalt said.

Torino’s option to buy is reportedly set at €12million.