Juventus assistant hints at Sarri return for Napoli match

Maurizio Sarri could return to the dugout ahead of schedule when Juventus host his former employers Napoli on Saturday.

The ex-Chelsea boss skipped last weekend’s season-opening win at Parma after being diagnosed with pneumonia earlier this month.

Juve gave Sarri until after the international break to recuperate but his assistant, Giovanni Martusciello, claimed the 60-year-old is keen to get back to work before his squad disassembles.

“He is good. Sarri has always been present at the club even without directing training,” Martusciello told reporters on Friday.

“We have the final training session in the afternoon and then we will see if he is able to make it tomorrow.

“I would like him to be on the bench because he is the Juventus coach and it is right that he participates in this occasion.

“If he does not make it we will certainly find a solution accordingly.”

Sarri coached Napoli for three seasons, guiding the club to two second-place finishes behind the Bianconeri.

One of his stars at Stadio San Paolo, Gonzalo Higuain, has been given the chance to resurrect his Juve career this season and started the 1-0 defeat of Parma.

The striker’s inclusion came at the expense of Paolo Dybala, the subject of persistent transfer speculation throughout the transfer window.

Martusciello admitted the Argentina international was frustrated by his omission but insisted his attitude is not in question.

“Dybala is an extraordinary player,” he said.

“He is focused despite all the talk. He is very motivated and a level-headed person. Not playing from the beginning upset him but it is part of the rules to be respected: you play with 11 and we have a squad of 27.

“They are all of an equal level except for Ronaldo, so you have to make specific choices. We are happy to have selection problems.”