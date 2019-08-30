Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo receives blockbuster proposal, could see him leave Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo failed to win the UEFA Men’s Player of the Year award last night, and also could not win the UEFA Champions League (UCL) forward of the season award, losing to Virgil van Dijk and Lionel Messi respectively.

But the stock of the Portuguese superstar is higher than ever, and hence, advertisements and endorsements are never too far away for the Juventus forward.

And one such blockbuster proposal just might be enough to see Ronaldo leave Juve in the future.

Diario Gol is reporting that sports apparel brand “Under Armour” are trying their level best to rope in CR7 into signing an exclusive deal with them in the near future.

The report says that Under Armour have been trying to enter the European market for quite some time now, even nearly sealing a deal to become the official sponsors for Real Madrid, but have been unsuccessful thus far.

As a result, they have shifted their focus to Cristiano Ronaldo, who is known to make a ton of profit for those he endorses.

However, Ronaldo remains under contract with Nike as of now, and any deal with Under Armour could take as long as 2022 to come into effect, for when there might be specific plans in place.

The report also states that an offer from MLS could be likely, as a result, since the brand is American and has players who operate in the United States such as Stephen Curry, Tom Brady etc.

This could mean that a sponsorship deal with Ronaldo might be enough to possibly bring in an MLS team to sign the mega star in the coming future.