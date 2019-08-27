When I knew it was meant to be – Lukaku’s warm-up stunner set scene for first Inter goal

Inter’s star signing, Romelu Lukaku, knew a successful debut was “meant to be” when he blasted home a brilliant goal during the warm-up.
Romelu Lukaku marked his Inter debut with a goal against Lecce and the striker revealed he was motivated by a moment of pre-match magic.
A club-record signing from Manchester United, the Belgium international took 60 minutes to open his Serie A account as he tucked in the rebound after a long-range Lautaro Martinez shot.
The goal helped Inter to a 4-0 victory in Antonio Conte’s first match in charge, but it seems the club’s marquee addition saved his absolute best for the warm-up.
Former Everton forward Lukaku shared a video on social media of a thumping strike he sent whistling into the top corner during the build-up to kick-off at San Siro.
The 26-year-old tagged the footage: “When I knew it was meant to be…”
When i knew it was meant to be …. #Golaso pic.twitter.com/OmZAl5GUBl
— R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) August 27, 2019
I’m happy with today’s win. Forza inter sono contento della vittoria di oggi!! Forza inter pic.twitter.com/6tYmBcQVcJ
— R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) August 27, 2019
Inter, top of the table after one game, next face Cagliari on Sunday.