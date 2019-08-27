Romelu Lukaku hasn’t shown full potential – Conte warns of improvement after debut goal

Romelu Lukaku enjoyed a goalscoring debut for Inter but Antonio Conte said there is more to come from the club’s star signing.

Inter star Romelu Lukaku is yet to show his full potential as Antonio Conte warned the former Manchester United striker has room for improvement.

Lukaku enjoyed a goalscoring debut for Inter, who opened their Serie A season with a 4-0 rout of newly promoted 10-man Lecce on Monday.

A club-record signing from Premier League giants United following a drawn-out transfer saga, Lukaku capped his Inter bow by scoring the team’s third goal on the hour mark.

Lukaku produced an impressive display at San Siro, where Conte’s era in charge started with a win, and the new head coach praised the 26-year-old.

“Let’s not forget he is only 26, he’s got a potential we can work on a lot; I believe that despite the fact he arrived late, we tried to work and he made himself available with great effort,” Conte told reporters.

“Today already Romelu showed what kind of a player he is. And why the club insisted on getting this kind of player. But I am very happy, I knew him as a player, but from a human perspective, I didn’t know him. It was a pleasing discovery.

“He really integrated into the team with humility, he made himself available to the team-mates, and everybody loves him.

“He’s just 26, has margins for improvement, he’s got to work. He must take advantage even more of the skills he has, because in my opinion he’s got skills that he hasn’t shown yet, he hasn’t shown everything yet, in his football career.”

Conte added via Sky Sport Italia: “Let’s not forget Lukaku cost €65million to be paid over five years, so when people talk about big money spent, it wasn’t even that much.

“Tonight, Lukaku showed why we tried so hard to sign him.”

Marcelo Brozovic and Antonio Candreva scored stunning goals, while fellow recruit Stefano Sensi was also on target against Lecce in Milan.