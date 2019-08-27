Romelu Lukaku first Inter start, Mauro Icardi left out

Antonio Conte’s first Serie A team selection for new club Inter sees Romelu Lukaku lead the line, but there is no place for Mauro Icardi.

Romelu Lukaku was handed his first Inter start in Antonio Conte’s Serie A bow for the club against Lecce.

Inter get their league campaign under way on Monday with former captain Mauro Icardi left out of the squad amid uncertainty over his future.

Icardi’s wife and agent Wanda Nara has indicated the striker wants to stay at the club despite being told he is free to leave.

Conte picked Stefano Sensi in midfield after the Italy international joined the Nerazzurri on loan from Sassuolo.

Fellow new signing Nicolo Barella was on the bench and Argentina attacker Lautaro Martinez was selected to partner Lukaku in attack.

Defender Diego Godin, who joined Inter on a free transfer after leaving Atletico Madrid, missed out due to injury.