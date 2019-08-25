WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo scores his first goal of the season but it gets ruled out by VAR

Juventus started their Serie A title defence with a 1-0 win over Parma at Ennio Tardini. Their talisman Cristiano Ronaldo got on the scoresheet as well but his strike was ruled out by Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

Giorgio Chiellini scored the only goal of the match, which came in the 21st minute. Ronaldo, however, along with his Juventus teammates thought that he had doubled the advantage for his side in the 34th minute.

However, replays showed that the Portuguese superstar was offside by the finest of margins and his goal was ruled out. Watch the goal, which was later cancelled by VAR, right here.

VAR denies Cristiano Ronaldo! His goal is disallowed after he was ruled offside ❌ pic.twitter.com/v3LNTn1Vj4 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 24, 2019

Juventus’s next Serie A encounter is against fellow heavyweights Napoli. It will be the Turin-based side’s first home game of the season and will be played on Saturday, 31st August. Ronaldo would want to open his Serie A account for the new season as he aims to become the league’s top scorer in a third country after achieving the feat in Spain and England.