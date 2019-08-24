AC Milan vision will take time, insists Giampaolo ahead of Serie A opener

AC Milan should be prepared for some difficult moments during the 2019-20 season, according to new boss Marco Giampaolo.

Marco Giampaolo has asked for patience as he attempts to implement his vision at AC Milan.

Former Sampdoria boss Giampaolo took charge at San Siro after Gennaro Gattuso agreed to mutually terminate his contract in May.

The 52-year-old’s reign starts with a visit to Udinese in Serie A on Sunday and Giampaolo wants to be given adequate time to stamp his authority on the club.

“This is a dream for me and a big opportunity for both myself and these players,” he told a media conference.

“I am at an extraordinary club and I have a vision, an idea of where we want to go and the steps to get there. I need time to work with the players and this system, even if there are difficulties.

“Being at Milan is a privilege, something that few get to experience in their lifetime. Milan have millions and millions of fans all over the world and that’s all you need to know for what this club represents.”

Milan have added Rafael Leao, Theo Hernandez and Ismael Bennacer during the close season but Giampaolo has suggested that the starting XI for Sunday’s clash will largely be made up of players from Gattuso’s reign.

“The work has been going as planned, although some players arrived later to training than others,” he added.

“When the season begins, you have fewer training sessions at your disposal and those who weren’t here from the start need more time to catch up. We already worked on the details with the squad throughout the summer, but others are a bit behind.

“We’ll play those who are in the best shape physically and in terms of their collective knowledge of the project. We might be leaving some very strong players on the bench, but right now I don’t know what their conditions are.

“Ismael Bennacer wasn’t too bad when he arrived and could play as a substitute late on tomorrow, while there will be time to introduce all the others. We need to bring everyone into the project.”