Serie A |

Student’s exam paper goes viral after labeling “goat” as Cristiano Ronaldo

Student's exam paper goes viral after labeling "goat" as Cristiano Ronaldo

In what can be regarded as one of the most interesting news pieces from today, it has been understood that a student of French failed his exam by a single mark after he labelled a picture of a goat as “Cristiano Ronaldo”.

Ahmed Nabil – a 15-year-old student –  was asked to name a host of different animals in French, but rather than write down a ‘sensible’ answer, he named the goat as Ronaldo.

It is easy to understand the motive behind Nabil’s cheeky act – he wanted to state his opinion on the all-time GOAT debate between the two five-time Ballon d’Or winners, Ronaldo and of course Lionel Messi.

After his exam paper went viral on Twitter, Nabil was interviewed by SportBible.

“It was a French exam I did two years ago,” he was quoted as saying, in the interview.

“For me personally, it was a very hard test and one of the sections was: write the meaning of every animal we show you but in French,” he added, before explaining:

“I couldn’t remember what a goat was called in French, so I thought I’d do something creative and make a couple of my mates laugh instead of just leaving it empty.”

Check out Nabil’s tweet right here:

The work of a genius, if you ask us.

Quotes via SportBible.

Comments