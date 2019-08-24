Student’s exam paper goes viral after labeling “goat” as Cristiano Ronaldo

In what can be regarded as one of the most interesting news pieces from today, it has been understood that a student of French failed his exam by a single mark after he labelled a picture of a goat as “Cristiano Ronaldo”.

Ahmed Nabil – a 15-year-old student – was asked to name a host of different animals in French, but rather than write down a ‘sensible’ answer, he named the goat as Ronaldo.

It is easy to understand the motive behind Nabil’s cheeky act – he wanted to state his opinion on the all-time GOAT debate between the two five-time Ballon d’Or winners, Ronaldo and of course Lionel Messi.

After his exam paper went viral on Twitter, Nabil was interviewed by SportBible.

“It was a French exam I did two years ago,” he was quoted as saying, in the interview.

“For me personally, it was a very hard test and one of the sections was: write the meaning of every animal we show you but in French,” he added, before explaining:

“I couldn’t remember what a goat was called in French, so I thought I’d do something creative and make a couple of my mates laugh instead of just leaving it empty.”

Check out Nabil’s tweet right here:

Failed my french test, but it's totally unfair. pic.twitter.com/Kkdzp7BiXB — Nabil (@icecoldvictor) August 21, 2019

The work of a genius, if you ask us.

Quotes via SportBible.