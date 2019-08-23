Napoli completes signing of Mexican star Hirving Lozano

After two impressive seasons in the Eredivisie with PSV, Hirving Lozano has signed for Serie A side Napoli in a reported club-record deal.
Napoli have completed the signing of Mexico forward Hirving Lozano from PSV in a deal reportedly worth €40million.
Lozano spent two seasons in the Eredivisie, scoring 34 league goals for PSV across the two campaigns, and impressed in the Champions League last term.
The 24-year-old winger also starred for Mexico at the 2018 World Cup, scoring a memorable goal in a 1-0 win over Germany in the group stage.
Lozano, who had also been linked with Manchester United, has now swapped the Eredivisie for Serie A, with Napoli reportedly paying a club-record transfer fee reported to be €38m plus bonuses.
Benvenuto Hirving ! #ADL pic.twitter.com/OI8O5efkSh
— AurelioDeLaurentiis (@ADeLaurentiis) August 23, 2019
Napoli kick off their Serie A campaign against Fiorentina on Saturday.