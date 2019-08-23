OFFICIAL: Maurizio Sarri to miss first two matches for Juventus due to pneumonia

Maurizio Sarri will not be present on the touchline for Juventus as they begin their Serie A campaign with matches against Parma and Napoli.

The Italian manager suffered pneumonia this week, and though his condition is steadily improving, doctors do not want to take a risk just yet, and as a result, a precautionary view is set to be adopted.

Juventus confirmed the news on Twitter, and sent out a message on their official website about the condition of Sarri.

Maurizio Sarri will not be on the bench for Parma and Napoli. The decision will allow him an optimal recovery: https://t.co/I4VlGjurpj pic.twitter.com/7Ia1R30x4v — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) August 22, 2019

The club statement reads – “Maurizio Sarri underwent further medical tests today, which showed a good clinical improvement. To completely recover from the pneumonia that hit him over the course of the past few days, the coach will not sit on the bench for the first two Serie A matches against Parma and Napoli. The decision was taken to allow the technician, who even today went to the JTC to coordinate work with his staff, to resume regular activity as soon as possible.”

It is no secret that the former Chelsea boss is a chain smoker, and as a result, even a small discomfort may escalate into a bigger complication. Hence, no risks are being taken.