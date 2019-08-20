Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo admits paying rape accuser Kathryn Mayorga €375k to settle matter out of court

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo’s lawyers have finally accepted that the football superstar paid rape accuser Kathryn Mayorga to settle the matter out of court.

The allegations on Ronaldo were made back in 2009 but as now the player’s lawyers have accepted, that a sum of €375,000 was paid to settle the matter and silence the accuser. Mayorga then filed a lawsuit in 2018 to reopen the case and accused the footballer and his lawyers of taking advantage of her mental state.

The former Real Madrid star has maintained his stance, claiming that the encounter between the two was consensual and has denied the rape allegations. His lawyers have even accused Mayorga of extortion. However, now according to reports in TMZ, Ronaldo’s lawyers have accepted that €375k was paid.

“Mr. Ronaldo paid Plaintiff the sum of $375,000 and both parties agreed to be bound by explicit confidentiality and non-disparagement obligations,” the court documents state, according to TMZ.