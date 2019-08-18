WATCH: Manchester United target Paulo Dybala scores stunner in friendly

Juventus star Paulo Dybala was being pushed out of the club, not over two weeks ago. He was very close to a Premier League move with Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur interested in his signature.

However, a move didn’t materialise and Dybala stayed put. And the Argentine has now shut down his haters in style as he scored a worldie in a friendly for his club. He started as the sole striker in a 4-3-3 for Juventus against Triestina and scored the only goal of the match.

After receiving the ball on the edge of the box, the forward turned 360 degrees, rounding off the defender in his path, and chipped almost the entire defence along with the goalkeeper. Juventus went on to win the match 1-0, which was played at the Stadio Nereo Rocco in Italy.

Here’s the stunning goal from Dybala!

Paulo Dybala scored this insane goal for Juventus yesterday. One of the nastiest goals you’ll watch this season. Pure filth, Mamma mia! 💎😍 pic.twitter.com/d25xo6xtqz — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) August 18, 2019

Juventus start their Serie A campaign on Saturday, 24th August against Parma in an away match. Their first home encounter of the league season would be against rivals Napoli on Saturday, 31st August. Whether Dybala can manage to continue his fine form remains to be seen.