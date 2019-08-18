Aaron Ramsey was ‘very proud’ after a win over Triestina

Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey made his first appearance in Saturday’s friendly win over Triestina.

Aaron Ramsey said he was “very proud” after making his debut for Juventus in a friendly match against Triestina.

Ramsey made his first appearance for Serie A champions Juventus since leaving Arsenal on a free transfer at the end of 2018-19 – the Wales midfielder coming off the bench in Saturday’s 1-0 win.

The 28-year-old had been sidelined with a hamstring injury since April, but Ramsey replaced Federico Bernardeschi 20 minutes from the end at Stadio Nereo Rocco, where Paulo Dybala’s 38th-minute stunner settled the game.

“I feel good. I have had a good rehab so hopefully now I can stay fit and healthy and help the team as much as I can,” Ramsey said.

“I am really excited to be a part of it [Italian football] and experience the Italian league. We start now on Saturday, so I am looking forward to that and playing my first competitive match. I am really looking forward to it.

“This was a very proud moment for me to put on this famous jersey. I am happy that I got a few minutes out there tonight. I have been working hard to get back fit and hopefully now I can stay fit. I am naturally quite good physically.

“I have been working hard, and I know I haven’t had the minutes on the pitch, apart from tonight, but I feel good physically. It will take a few games to get there.

“I think I have had a good pre-season. We have got a new coach who has given us his own ideas. We have been adapting to that. I think the team is in good shape and hopefully now we can have a very successful season.

“We have been working hard on certain tactics and I think he wants to do good to the team, and we have put that into practice a few times. We are feeling quite confident.”