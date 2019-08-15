Paulo Dybala likes tweet slamming Cristiano Ronaldo as exit beckons

Paulo Dybala may have failed to sign for Manchester United in the summer transfer window, but he looks all set to leave the club, and probably not in a great mindset.

It has emerged that the Argentine ‘liked’ a tweet that was aimed at his employers Juventus as well as Cristiano Ronaldo, and Dybala seems to agree that he has been treated rather unfairly at the Bianconeri.

In English, the tweet translates to the following.

“Dybala in Juventus in the 4 years: 172 games, 78 goals (23, 19, 26, 10) as a second striker. Allegri pushed him away from the goal, Ronaldo scored 28 goals. CR7 is 35-years-old and after? Let’s keep Paulo.”

As can be seen, Dybala hasn’t even bothered to unlike the tweet, suggesting quite openly that he doesn’t plan on smoothing things over with either Ronaldo or Juventus.

The South American is linked with a move to PSG if Neymar decides to move to either Juventus, Real Madrid or Barcelona in this summer window.