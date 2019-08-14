Reports: Mario Balotelli to sign with Serie A side tomorrow

Mario Balotelli is set for yet another transfer, as reports suggest his next club has already been decided. The former Manchester City man looks set to join Brescia.

#Balotelli al @BresciaOfficial, “promessi sposi”: il matrimonio sarà sancito ufficialmente domani, triennale e scelta definitiva per il ritorno di @FinallyMario a casa. Il @Flamengo ha sperato ma dovrà arrendersi. @SkySport #calciomercato — Gianluca Di Marzio (@DiMarzio) August 14, 2019

Gianluca Di Marzio reports that Balotelli has agreed a move to Brescia in Italy, and will reportedly be offered a three-year deal at the Serie A side.

The Italian was also linked with a move to Flamengo, but turned it down to join Brescia instead, and compete against top players such as Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus.

Balotelli left Marseille in the summer and has been negotiating with Brescia for a while now, with a move only moments away.

The controversial striker has spent time at some big clubs in the past, and starred for Manchester City in the Premier League before enjoying stints at Liverpool and AC Milan too.

Now it appears another chapter is being added to the Balotelli story, with another opportunity to prove himself against the best players that the Italian first division has to offer.