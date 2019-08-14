WATCH: Visibly-tired Romelu Lukaku admits Inter Milan training is harder than Manchester United

Inter Milan new signing Romelu Lukaku is yet to adapt to his new lifestyle at Italy, as evident from a video of his recent interview – in which he admits that he is tired and that the training regime at his new club is “hard”.

Watch the video right here:

The difference between football in England and Italy? @RomeluLukaku9 has the answer… 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/Zyv5NFHiTq — OTRO (@OTRO) August 13, 2019

“How’s training going?” the interviewer can be heard asking Lukaku.

To which the former Manchester United star replied: “It’s hard, man!” looking quite fatigued.

“That has changed,” he further added. “It’s different. In England, it’s a lot of work. But over here, it’s real work.”

Lukaku then goes on to describe his first impression of the city. “The city is nice… I don’t mind,” he said, before adding:

“I didn’t come here to live… I came here to help the team achieve something.”

Romelu Lukaku began his career as an exciting youth prospect with Belgian club RSC Anderlecht, before joining Chelsea in 2011.

A year later, a joined West Bromwich Albion on loan and later, in 2013, he left for Everton where he became a big star.

The Toffees finally gave him up to Manchester United in the summer of 2017, for a fee of €85million.

However, he failed to impress the Red Devils despite playing at the Old Trafford for two straight seasons.

He was finally offloaded to Inter Milan on 8th August, with the Serie A giants offering €65million for the Belgian striker.

It has also been understood that Lukaku will don the number 9 shirt at the San Siro next season.