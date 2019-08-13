Serie A |

New Juventus signing is looking forward to reunite with Cristiano Ronaldo

Danilo pictured in training

Juventus defender Danilo is confident he can adapt to Maurizio Sarri’s system and is looking forward to reuniting with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Danilo is motivated to become a better player at Juventus with the help of former Real Madrid team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo and new head coach Maurizio Sarri.

The Brazil full-back made the move to Turin last week as part of a deal that saw Joao Cancelo move the opposite way to Manchester City.

He will reunite with five-time Balon d’Or winner Ronaldo at the Allianz Stadium, having previously won two Champions League titles together at Madrid.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Danilo joked he had already asked for the number seven shirt belonging to Ronaldo.

“I spoke to him before coming here. I said to him that I wanted to take the number seven jersey, but it was already taken,” Danilo said.

“He spoke very highly of Juventus and to play with him will be an extra motivation. I found a very motivated and happy Ronaldo. He spoke about the club like a family and this was reassuring to me. It was great to hear such things.”

Danilo made the switch to Juve at a time of transition for the Italian champions, who brought in ex-Chelsea and Napoli boss Sarri as Massimiliano Allegri’s successor.

“Sarri has a very particular style,” the 28-year-old said. “He likes to command play. Napoli and Chelsea are two different teams who are difficult to face.

“I like his style of play very much and I am ready to learn and evolve every day. Sarri has asked me to be very attentive in the defensive phase of the game, and that I am free to express my potential.

“I don’t think I’ll have difficulty adapting to what he is asking for. I know that defending is very important in Italy, but I am 28 years old and open to learning anything that I need to become a better player.”

After being used predominantly as a back-up option at City, featuring 34 times across two Premier League seasons, Danilo felt it was time for a new challenge with Juventus.

“Every moment is important to help forge you as a player,” said Danilo, who has been handed the number 13 shirt. “Although I didn’t play the way I wanted to, these years were fundamental and will help me have the right mentality here at Juve.

“The first impressions have been good. I have been welcomed warmly and I feel great being here these first few days. There were already discussions with Juventus in the past, but I believe that this is the right moment to be here.”

