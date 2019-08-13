New Juventus signing asked Cristiano Ronaldo for his number 7 shirt

The number 7 has been almost synonymous to Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese star is among the most famous to have ever donned the number on the back of his shirt. However, new Juventus signing did not hesitate in asking him to hand it over.

New Juventus signing, Danilo, revealed that he was welcomed at the club by ex-Porto mate Alex Sandro. The Brazil international also reveals that his compatriot gave him key information about the club.

“I am happy to be here. For me the reception was very warm, I am happy. Alex Sandro? During the negotiation, I spoke with him. He gave me precise information on the club, philosophy and how it works. For me he is an important person, we are friends. It was an important process,” Danilo said in his first press conference.

The ex-Manchester City star then revealed that he made a bold move to ask Cristiano Ronaldo to give him his beloved number 7 shirt! However, he moved on to 13 since it was already taken.

“Ronaldo? I also talked to him, we joked a bit. I told him I wanted number 7 but it was already taken! He greeted me with a smile and told me I arrived at a great club. Playing with players of his level is an extra motivation. He is very happy and motivated. He told me about the club as a family, he is happy to be here.”

Danilo comes to Juventus as a replacement for Joao Cancelo, who joined Manchester City in a cash plus player swap deal.