Romelu Lukaku scores four goals on his Inter Milan debut after Manchester United exit

Romelu Lukaku has made a sensational start to his Inter Milan career, smashing four goals on his debut after leaving Manchester United in the transfer window.

The Belgian completed a £74 million move from United to Inter, and has taken no time to get going, scoring four goals, with Juventus winning 8-0 against Serie D side Virtus Bergamo.

The opposition might not have been the greatest, but Lukaku sure made an instant impression on the Inter fans, who lined up in huge numbers to welcome the striker when he made his permanent move to the San Siro.

Two goals from Matias Vecino and Sebastiano Esposito added to the misery of Virtus Bergamo, helping Inter to pick up a huge pre-season win ahead of the new Serie A campaign.

Lukaku was the standout however, and looks perfectly set to make his mark in Italy too, and is well on course to make his competitive debut for the Nerazzurri in their first Serie A game against Lecce.

The former Chelsea and Everton star will look to win the golden boot in the league this season, but will face stiff competition from players such as Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus, making this a sight to watch out for once the action begins.