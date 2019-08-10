Nahitan Nandez completes move to long-time suitors Cagliari

Nahitan Nandez completed his long-expected move to Cagliari, who reportedly paid Boca Juniors €18million for his signature.
Cagliari have bolstered their midfield ranks further by signing long-term target Nahitan Nandez from Boca Juniors.
Uruguay international Nandez has agreed a five-year contract at Cagliari, who paid a reported €18million for a player they hoped to sign last January.
The 23-year-old will team up with Radja Nainggolan, who arrived on a one-year loan from Inter this week, in central midfield at the Sardegna Arena.
In a photo alongside Nandez posted on Twitter, Cagliari president Tommaso Giulini wrote: “Finally a Rossoblu.”
Venerdì 9 agosto, ore 2.30, Castello: finalmente rossoblù #bienvenidoNández pic.twitter.com/RKhhx1Zqoh
— Tommaso Giulini (@tommasogiulini) August 9, 2019