Lukaku takes Icardi’s number at Inter

Romelu Lukaku has been handed the shirt number the striker would have wanted after his club-record arrival at Inter from Manchester United.
Romelu Lukaku has been handed the number nine shirt by Inter in a move that further suggests Mauro Icardi is on his way out of San Siro.
The Belgium striker completed a protracted club-record transfer to Inter from Manchester United on Thursday for a fee understood to be €80million (£73m).
He is considered a direct replacement for Icardi, who mutually agreed to withdraw from Inter’s recent pre-season tour of Asia as he continues to seek a new club.
Icardi, linked with Juventus and Napoli, had played with the number nine on his back since arriving at the Serie A side in 2013.
Lukaku could make his Inter debut in Saturday’s pre-season friendly against Valencia.