Romelu Lukaku’s shirt number at Inter Milan revealed

Latest Inter Milan signing Romelu Lukaku has been handed the number 9 shirt at the club after his arrival from Manchester United.

The Belgian striker joined the Serie A side in a £73 million deal from United. Previously, Inter’s Argentine striker Mauro Icardi donned the no.9 shirt but that has now been passed on to Lukaku. This effectively means that Icardi’s time at the club is up and the 26-year-old could be on his way to another side.

“I just wanted Inter, because Inter is Not For Everyone. I’m here to bring the Nerazzurri back to victory,” Lukaku said upon his arrival from United. He has signed a five-year deal with the Serie A giants which would see him stay at the club till 2024.

Icardi has been linked with Juventus in a deal which would see Paulo Dybala move to Milan. However, negotiations are reportedly still in the early phase and a deal could still be some way off.