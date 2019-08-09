Eto’o tips Lukaku to shine at Inter after leaving United

Samuel Eto’o wished former Chelsea team-mate Romelu Lukaku all the best following his transfer to Inter.
Samuel Eto’o backed Romelu Lukaku to continue to shine at Inter following his club-record move to the Serie A side.
Lukaku ended his two-year spell at Manchester United, joining Antonio Conte’s Inter in a reported €80million deal before the Premier League’s transfer window closed on Thursday.
The 26-year-old Belgium striker had been linked to Inter since United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made clear his preference to play Marcus Rashford up front in Manchester.
Former Inter striker Eto’o – who was part of the club’s treble-winning season under Jose Mourinho in 2009-10 – played alongside Lukaku during the pair’s time with Chelsea and he tipped the Belgian to succeed at San Siro.
Bienvenue à l’Inter de Milan Roméo . Bien plus qu’une équipe c’est une famille que tu rejoins. Là-bas, tu te frotteras à des étoiles, alors nul doute que tu continueras à briller. Bonne chance dans cette nouvelle aventure que j’espère rythmée de buts. Fais nous rêver petit frère ! ____________________________ Welcome to the Inter Milan Romeo. More than a team, it’s a family you join. There, you will rub yourself with stars, so there is no doubt that you will continue to shine. Good luck in this new adventure that I hope filled with goals. Make us proud little brother! @inter @romelulukaku Adrénaline
Lukaku spent two years at Old Trafford after arriving from Premier League rivals Everton for a fee in the region of £75m in 2017, despite Conte’s best efforts to bring him to Chelsea during the Italian’s time in London.
Belgium’s all-time leading scorer finished with 42 goals for United in 96 appearances, 16 more than nearest rival Rashford over the past two seasons.