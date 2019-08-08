BREAKING: Serie A giants break club record to sign Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United

Romelu Lukaku was brought in by Manchester United ahead of the 2017/18 season to be their leading man. The Belgian started well too, scoring twice on his debut for the Red Devils. However, he soon lost his form and eventually, his spot in the team to Marcus Rashford prompting him to move to Italy.

Inter Milan have officially confirmed the arrival of Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United. The forward has been purchased by the Nerazzurri for a reported £72 Million, a club record, and has signed a five-year deal with the club.

Chelsea were responsible for bringing Romelu Lukaku to England as a teenager. The Belgian international signed a contract with the Blues while he was still eighteen and sent straight into the youth side.

In 2012, Chelsea sent Lukaku on loan to Premier League side West Bromwich Albion, for whom he scored seventeen times during the season, including a hat-trick against Manchester United in Sir Alex Ferguson’s final game.

A loan to Everton followed, with Lukaku once again proving his leading-man credentials in the league by scoring fifteen goals. The Toffees then bought the Belgium international outright from Chelsea, paying a club record £28 Million fee.

Three seasons at Goodinson Park followed, during which Lukaku managed to score a combined seventy-one goals.

In 2017, Antonio Conte requested the Chelsea board to re-sign the forward. However, as the Blues haggled with Everton over a transfer fee, Manchester United swooped him and purchased the forward for £75 Million.

However, Lukaku never really settled into the leading forward role at Old Trafford and when Conte came calling again, this time with Inter, he decided to make the move.