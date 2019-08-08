Romelu Lukaku greeted by rapturous Inter fans after landing in Milan

Romelu Lukaku landed at Milan’s Malpensa Airport on Thursday morning and he was greeted by rapturous Inter supporters.

Romelu Lukaku sparked pandemonium among Inter fans after arriving in Milan ahead of his protracted move from Manchester United.

Lukaku has been linked with a United exit throughout the off-season and the Belgium striker is poised to join Inter before the Premier League transfer window shuts on Thursday.

After months of negotiations and interest from Serie A champions Juventus, who had hoped to agree a swap deal involving Paulo Dybala, Lukaku is reportedly set for a €75.9million (£70m) plus add-ons transfer to Inter.

Lukaku’s agent Federico Pastorello confirmed the 26-year-old’s imminent switch to Inter via Instagram.

Pastorello posted a picture to social media with the pair on a plane and the caption read: “Ready to take off …. direction Milan!!! @inter… we are coming.”

Belgium international Lukaku, who has acknowledged a desire to play in Italy, scored 12 Premier League goals in 2018-19.

The 26-year-old – contracted to United until 2022 – scored 15 goals across all competitions as United finished sixth in the Premier League and lost to Barcelona in the Champions League quarter-finals last season.

Lukaku is set to leave United having scored 42 goals in all competitions since joining the Red Devils from Everton in 2017.