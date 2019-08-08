Serie A |

Danilo joins Juventus as Man City complete Joao Cancelo deal

With Joao Cancelo moving in the opposite direction, Brazil international Danilo has left Manchester City to join Serie A champions Juventus.

Juventus have completed the signing of Danilo from Manchester City, the full-back moving to Turin as part of the deal that sees Joao Cancelo join the Premier League champions.

Brazil defender Danilo has signed a five-year contract with the Serie A giants after completing a medical on Wednesday following his arrival in Turin a day earlier.

Cancelo – who signed from Valencia for a reported €40.4million in 2018 – has gone in the opposition direction, with Juve paying City €37m (£34.1m) for Danilo. The Cancelo transfer is worth €65m (£60m) in total.

City reportedly spent £26.5m to bring Danilo in from Real Madrid in 2017, though he played only 34 times in the Premier League across his two seasons in England.

The 28-year-old becomes the latest addition for Juve in a busy close season.

They have also recruited Aaron Ramsey, Luca Pellegrini, Adrien Rabiot, Gianluigi Buffon, Merih Demiral, Matthijs de Ligt and Cristian Romero, who has returned to Genoa on loan.

