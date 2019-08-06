Official: Juventus release third kit for the 2019-20 season

We are just a few days away from the start of the 2019-20 season and most teams are ready with their kits and fresh additions to their respective squads. On Tuesday, it was Juventus’ turn to shine with their newly released third kit to mark the start of their new campaign next season.

The reveal video was released by Juventus via their official Twitter account on Tuesday. Watch the video right below:

Scolpisci la tua strada. 🏆

Vi presentiamo il nostro nuovo @adidasfootball 3rd kit 19/20.

Immediately after the Bianconeri the reveal video for the third kit, Adidas – the makers of the kit – took to Instagram to post a photo of Juve midfielder Miralem Pjanic donning the new shirt.

Take a look at the photo right here:

“A modern interpretation of a classic colour palette for Juventus, the new Third Kit is crafted in a bright unity blue. The rich colour is complimented by silver detailing, featuring an all-over debossed body graphic extending up to the collar and sleeves and linking to the away kit design,” reads the announcement made in the club’s official website.

It further adds: “Once again, the Club has looked ahead and wants to be the guide of innovation applied to football. The uniform is, in fact, a perfect mix of maximum performance, cutting-edge design and high technology.”

“A look at the environment and special attention to innovation, therefore, can be seen in the jersey, without ever forgetting about the desire to drive change, even from an aesthetic point of view.”

Take a look at some pictures here:

The new Juventus Third kit is exclusively available now through Adidas and official club stores.