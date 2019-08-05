Cristiano Ronaldo snubs Zinedine Zidane as he reveals which legend he would like to play with

Cristiano Ronaldo might well be a name that future footballers mention when they discuss which legend they would have wanted to play alongside, but what does the Portuguese superstar think about the legendary players of the past?

CR7 discussed which footballer from the past he would have wanted to play alongside in an interview with Soccer.com’s YouTube channel, and he picked a Portugal great as the one he wishes to have played with.

Ronaldo on the most special trophy of his career so far

“In my mind I have a lot of players I wanted to play with. But I will choose one from my country, passed away a few years ago: Eusebio. He is one of the symbols of Portugal, he was an amazing person, he liked to play with him in the National Team,” Ronaldo said.

Eusebio is widely considered to be the greatest ever footballer to come out of Portugal, scoring around 733 goals from 745 matches in a truly sensational career.

He also starred in the World Cup back in 1966, where Portugal finished third, and Eusebio won the golden boot award after scoring nine goals in the tournament.

What is pertinent to note however, is that Ronaldo might well have picked his former Real Madrid manager in Zinedine Zidane as the legend he wants to play with, but chose not to.