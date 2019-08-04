WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo reveals the story behind his iconic ‘Sii’ celebration

Speaking in a recent interview, Juventus and Portugal footballing sensation Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed the true story behind his iconic “Sii” goal-scoring celebration.

As you can see in the video below, you can initially hear the interviewer say: “I have always been curious to ask you about your famous ‘Sii’ celebration. Can you tell me where that originated from?”

To which Ronaldo replies: “Haha [laughs], well I was in the USA [with Real Madrid] and we were playing against Chelsea. Now, I don’t know where it suddenly came from, the celebration.”

“I just scored a goal and did this [imitates his moves] like ‘Siiii,” he added.

“But it was natural. To be honest, it was natural. And since then, I started to do it constantly and I feel like the supporters and the fans want to see me doing it again and again.”

“It’s like fans get reminded of me whenever they see the celebration, so I continue doing it like that.”

Watch the video of the interview right here:

Cristiano Ronaldo explained where the iconic siiiiiiii celebration originated from.😂😂👌👌Cristiano… Siiiiiiii😂😂👌🔥🔥🔥 Posted by B3 on Saturday, August 3, 2019

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has already scored 601 goals in 803 club appearances over a 16-year-long career till date. The 34-year-old is considered a legend at his former club Real Madrid, where he played 438 games between 2009 and 2018 and also scored 450 goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo also won four Champions League titles with Real Madrid – in 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018.