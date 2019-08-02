Revealed: The club Cristiano Ronaldo almost joined before Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Juventus in a bumper €112 million deal from Real Madrid and went on to make an instant impact. However, not many are aware of the fact that he was close to joining another Serie A side.

According to former AC Milan chief executive Marco Fassone, the Portuguese talisman was open to the idea of moving to Milan. He revealed that club president wished to get Ronaldo on board but they were unable to sign him due to financial restraints.

“The president wanted Cristiano Ronaldo, but the figures told us this was inadvisable,” Fassone told Sportitalia.

“Ronaldo was open to evaluating the opportunity, as Milan are a famous club and there was enthusiasm around us. However, we never went beyond some internal calculations and seeing if he was potentially open to it.”

The 37-year-old decided to join Juventus instead and went on to score 28 times in 43 appearances for them. He added two more trophies in Serie A and Italian Super Cup to his tally as well.