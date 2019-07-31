Cristiano Ronaldo opens up on his chances of winning 2019 Ballon d’Or with Juventus

Juventus and Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was back at Madrid – the home of his former club Real Madrid – on Monday, to receive the MARCA Leyenda career achievement award, one of the most prestigious prizes in Spanish football.

Just before accepting the award, the 34-year-old participated in a short questions-and-answers session with children decked out in the shirts of all the teams he has represented throughout his playing days.

One of the questions he was asked, was about his chances of winning the Ballon’ dOr next season. Replying to the question, Ronaldo said that he hopes he can win the coveted trophy.

“I hope I can win it. The main thing is that my career has continued to go well after Madrid. It isn’t easy leaving Madrid as I did – after nine years, at the age of 33… and it [2018/19] was a really good year for me because I won Serie A, the Coppa Italia, and the Nations League with Portugal,” he was quoted as saying.

Ronaldo further added: “It’s one of the best seasons I’ve had, both individually and collectively.”

The Portuguese talisman also spoke about his aspirations with Juventus for the next season.

“We’ll try to win the Champions League, but it’s very difficult because every club wants to win it. Only one team can win it, and hopefully, that team is Juve,” he concluded his talk session.

Quotes via AS.