AC Milan’s Serie A 2019-20 fixtures in full

Marco Giampaolo is the latest in a string of hopeful appointments by AC Milan in their bid to bring the glory days back to the red side of San Siro, and his tenure begins away to Udinese.

The Rossoneri have not finished in the top four since 2012-13 and have gone through numerous coaches in recent years, with Clarence Seedorf, Filippo Inzaghi, Sinisa Mihajlovic, Cristian Brocchi, Vincenzo Montella and Gennaro Gattuso all failing.

Gattuso narrowly missed out on Champions League football last season and stepped down, with Giampaolo coming in as his replacement from Sampdoria.

Although Krzysztof Piatek and Lucas Paqueta showed promise after their January arrivals last term, Milan have only added Theo Hernandez and Rade Krunic to their squad this close season.

Few will expect a massive improvement considering the limited investment, though a relatively easy-going opening to the season – including games against promoted Brescia and Hellas Verona – might help give them the momentum they need to build up some positivity.

August 25: Udinese v AC Milan

September 1: AC Milan v Brescia

September 15: Hellas Verona v AC Milan

September 22: AC Milan v Inter

September 25: Torino v AC Milan

September 29: AC Milan v Fiorentina

October 6: Genoa v AC Milan

October 20: AC Milan v Lecce

October 27: Roma v AC Milan

October 30: AC Milan v SPAL

November 3: AC Milan v Lazio

November 10: Juventus v AC Milan

November 24: AC Milan v Napoli

December 1: Parma v AC Milan

December 8: Bologna v AC Milan

December 15: AC Milan v Sassuolo

December 22: Atalanta v AC Milan

January 5: AC Milan v Sampdoria

January 12: Cagliari v AC Milan

January 19: AC Milan v Udinese

January 26: Brescia v AC Milan

February 2: AC Milan v Hellas Verona

February 9: Inter v AC Milan

February 16: AC Milan v Torino

February 23: Fiorentina v AC Milan

March 1: AC Milan v Genoa

March 8: Lecce v AC Milan

March 15: AC Milan v Roma

March 22: SPAL v AC Milan

April 5: Lazio v AC Milan

April 11: AC Milan v Juventus

April 19: Napoli v AC Milan

April 22: AC Milan v Parma

April 26: AC Milan v Bologna

May 3: Sassuolo v AC Milan

May 10: AC Milan v Atalanta

May 17: Sampdoria v AC Milan

May 24: AC Milan v Cagliari