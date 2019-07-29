WATCH: Fans attempt the ‘Cristiano Ronaldo header challenge’ for £1,000

Recently, the fans in London had a first-hand experience of how hard it is to be Cristiano Ronaldo in daily life, as they turned up in hordes to take part in the “Cristiano Ronaldo header challenge” in the hope of winning £1,000.

The event was sponsored by the famous freestyle-football duo Jeremy Lynch and Billy Wingrove, more popularly known by their performing name the “F2Freestylers”. Lynch and Wingrove invited fans to try the challenge in a bustling London street and the following video shows us what happened afterwards.

Watch the video here:

As you can see, fans had to nod the ball away at a height of 2.65m above the ground and it appears that there is not many who can do it in daily life – apart from Cristiano Ronaldo of course.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid superstar currently plies his trade with Serie A champions Juventus and he has scored quite many header goals from unbelievable heights.

His most memorable header is, of course, the one he scored for Real Madrid against his former club Manchester United in 2013. Ronaldo rose high – about 2.65m – and hung in the air before propelling the ball past David de Gea, after receiving a cross from former teammate Angel di Maria.

Speaking after the game, Manchester United’s then-manager Sir Alex Ferguson had famously said that he sought divine intervention whenever Cristiano Ronaldo was on the ball.

“What a header, you can’t stop that,” said Ferguson, who moulded Ronaldo from a young winger into one of the world’s most lethal forwards during his six years at Old Trafford.

“I blamed Patrice Evra for his goal at first for not challenging – then I saw the replay and I felt a bit stupid. On the replay, Ronaldo’s knee is about as high as Evra’s head. It was phenomenal!”

“I’ve seen it before, and I don’t think any other player in the world can do that – certainly not Lionel Messi,” the legendary manager opined.